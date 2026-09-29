Gotabaya Rajapaksa gives evidence online in Lalith-Kugan disappearance case

Posted by Onlanka News on September 29, 2026 - 4:51 pm

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa gave evidence online today (September 29) in the long-running case concerning the alleged abduction and disappearance of Lalith Kumar Weeraraj and Kugan Muruganandan.

Rajapaksa testified from the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court through a video link to the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court.

The case was taken up before Jaffna Magistrate S. Lenin Kumar, who ordered that the recording of further evidence continue on November 27, 2026.

The court also permitted two lawyers to appear alongside Rajapaksa while he gave evidence virtually.

Rajapaksa had been issued notice in 2019 to appear before court and give evidence in the proceedings initiated by the men’s relatives. However, he had not previously appeared in person before the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court in this case.

When the matter was taken up on February 6, 2026, Rajapaksa’s lawyers requested permission for him to testify virtually. The court granted the request on June 2, 2026.

On August 7, 2026, the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court ordered him to appear before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on September 29 to give evidence through a video link.

Lalith and Kugan disappeared on December 9, 2011, after they were last seen leaving Kugan’s home in Avarangal, Jaffna.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa was serving as Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary at the time.