Sri Lanka deploys 112 new metro buses, expanding service to seven routes

Posted by Onlanka News on September 29, 2026 - 3:18 pm

Sri Lanka deployed 112 new Metro buses on seven routes in the Western Province today (September 29), expanding the service to a total fleet of 122 buses to reduce traffic congestion and improve public transport.

The new buses were officially deployed this morning at the Thalangama Metro Bus Depot under the patronage of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Metro Bus service was initially launched with 10 buses. With the addition of 112 new buses today, the total Metro Bus fleet has increased to 122.

Of the 112 new buses, 104 were received by Sri Lanka under the Metro Bus programme, while eight were provided by the Government of Japan.

The Metro Bus service now operates on the following seven routes centred on Colombo:

CM01 – Makumbura to Pettah CM02 – Athurugiriya (Millennium City) to Colombo Fort CM03 – Kadawatha to Makumbura CM04 – Dematagoda to Panadura CM05 – Battaramulla to Ekala CM06 – Kollupitiya Circular Route CM08 – Kahathuduwa to Colombo Fort

The network covers a total corridor length of about 188.7 kilometres.

The five new routes launched today have been added to the two routes that were already in operation. Passengers can access timetables, bus-stop details and other travel information through the LMT GO App.

The buses will operate according to designated routes and timetables and will stop only at designated locations, with the aim of allowing passengers to reach their destinations on schedule.

The programme is designed to provide a safer, more comfortable, reliable and organised public transport service while encouraging people to use buses instead of private vehicles, particularly vehicles carrying only one passenger into Colombo.

The Metro Bus programme was proposed in the 2025 Budget, which allocated Rs. 3 billion to procure 100 comfortable low-floor buses and introduce a modern bus service to Sri Lanka’s public transport sector.

Lanka Metro Transit (Pvt) Ltd was established to implement the project and has since completed several stages, including planning, procurement, infrastructure development and trial operations.

A fully digitalised system for Metro Bus operations has also been designed, and the procurement process has commenced. The system is expected to support modern fleet management, passenger information, fare collection and operational monitoring.

Plans for Metro Bus depots have been completed, while construction and infrastructure development have begun. The Road Development Authority and Colombo Municipal Council are also carrying out work to develop bus-stop facilities.

The Metro Bus system is also expected to support the bus priority lane programme in Colombo, while the service is planned to be expanded to areas outside Colombo and eventually to several major cities across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake said the Government had invested approximately Rs. 7.5 billion to establish the Metro service.

He said the Government also plans to bring in another 50 buses before the Sinhala and Hindu New Year and deploy them on inter-city services to Jaffna, Kandy and Galle.

Rathnayake said an urban transport permit system should be used as the Metro service expands to help reduce traffic congestion, while the Government also expects to bring the private sector into the programme.

He also requested mayors to establish suitable parking facilities near relevant bus stops to promote a Park-and-Ride system.

The Minister said the Government of Japan provided eight buses to support the launch of the project. He added that the Chinese Government has agreed to provide 100 buses to Lanka Metro Transit following discussions held during President Dissanayake’s visit to China.

He also thanked all those who contributed to the initiative and worked to make the project a success.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr. Prasanna Gunasena, Deputy Minister of Urban Development Eranga Gunasekara, Western Province Governor Hanif Yusoof, Colombo District Members of Parliament, foreign ambassadors, Secretary to the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Engineer Asiri Karunawardena, Sri Lanka Transport Board Chairman Sajeeva Nandana Kanakaratne, government officials, Lanka Metro Transit Chairman S.M.U.P. Thilakaratne, Chief Executive Officer B.M. Piyatilaka and members of the company’s staff were also present.