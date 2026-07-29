Sri Lanka receives 104 new Metro buses to improve public transport

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 29, 2026 - 9:58 pm

A ship carrying 104 imported Metro buses arrived at the Port of Colombo this afternoon (July 29) under Sri Lanka’s Urban Luxury Transport program, with the new buses expected to begin operating in Colombo from September 2026.

The arrival of the buses is part of the government’s 2025 Budget proposals aimed at improving public transportation across the country.

The Urban Luxury Transport program seeks to introduce modern, comfortable, and technologically advanced buses to enhance the quality of public transport services.

The newly imported Metro buses are scheduled to begin operations in the Colombo city area from September this year, providing commuters with improved travel facilities.