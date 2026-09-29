Sri Lanka Metro Bus service expands to seven routes with 121 buses

Posted by Onlanka News on September 29, 2026 - 10:02 am

Lanka Metro Transit (Pvt) Ltd will expand its Metro Bus service to seven routes across Colombo and surrounding areas from today (September 29), deploying a total of 121 buses.

The service, which is being officially launched under the patronage of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, will add five new routes to the two already in operation.

Lanka Metro Transit Chairman U. P. Thilakarathne said 111 new buses will be deployed under the expansion. Together with the Metro buses already operating, the total fleet has now reached 121 buses in and around Colombo.

The Metro Bus service will operate on the following seven routes:

CM01 – Makumbura to Pettah CM02 – Athurugiriya (Millennium City) to Colombo Fort CM03 – Kadawatha to Makumbura CM04 – Dematagoda to Panadura CM05 – Battaramulla to Ekala CM06 – Kollupitiya Circular Route CM08 – Kahathuduwa to Colombo Fort

Passengers can access bus timetables, bus stops and other travel information through the LMT GO App.

The programme is aimed at providing a safer, more comfortable, reliable and organised public transport service, while encouraging more people to use buses instead of private vehicles.

Transport, Highways and Urban Development Minister Bimal Rathnayake said Metro buses will operate according to scheduled times, stop only at designated locations, and be operated by drivers and conductors who are expected to comply with traffic regulations.

The Metro Bus system is also expected to support the implementation of the bus priority lane system in Colombo.

Lanka Metro Transit said it plans to expand the Metro Bus service to areas outside Colombo from next year.