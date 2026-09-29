Sri Lanka reintroduces bus priority lanes in Colombo from today

Posted by Onlanka News on September 29, 2026 - 9:26 am

Sri Lanka has reintroduced the bus priority lane system in Colombo and surrounding areas from today (September 29), with the rule operating during morning and evening peak hours.

Under the pilot programme, the bus priority lane rule will be in effect from 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM and again from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manoj Ranagala of the Police Traffic Administration and Road Safety Division said all police officers have been instructed to take legal action against motorists who violate the bus priority lane rule.

Meanwhile, Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association President Gemunu Wijeratne said the association will extend its full support to the programme.