Rumesh Tharanga wins Sri Lanka’s first Asian Games javelin gold

Posted by Onlanka News on September 28, 2026 - 7:21 pm

Sri Lanka’s world No. 1 javelin thrower Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won the country’s first-ever Asian Games gold medal in the event with a winning throw of 88.55 metres in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, today (September 28, 2026).

Tharanga produced the winning distance on his final attempt in the men’s javelin throw final at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

India’s Yash Vir Singh secured the silver medal with a personal-best throw of 85.72 metres, while compatriot Rohit Yadav claimed bronze with 84.35 metres.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, the reigning Olympic champion and Asian record holder, finished fourth with a throw of 80.29 metres.

Tharanga entered the competition as the world No. 1 in men’s javelin according to the World Athletics rankings published on September 22, 2026.

The victory adds another major title to an outstanding season for the Sri Lankan athlete, who also won gold at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest earlier this month.

Sri Lanka has won Asian Games gold medals in several athletics events over the decades, but Tharanga’s victory marks the country’s first-ever gold medal in javelin throw.