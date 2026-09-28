Namal Rajapaksa named fourth accused in Krrish bribery case

Posted by Onlanka News on September 28, 2026 - 3:28 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa has reportedly been named as the fourth accused in a case filed by the Bribery Commission before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court over the controversial Krrish deal.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) filed the case over alleged financial irregularities and bribery involving Krrish, an Indian real estate development company.

The case relates to allegations that Rs. 70 million was paid to Namal Rajapaksa on three separate occasions in return for assistance in speeding up the allocation of the Urban Development Authority-owned Transworks Square land in Colombo Fort to the company and obtaining the necessary approvals without delay.

Former Krrish Group Director Janaki Siriwardena was arrested by CIABOC on September 24, 2026, in connection with the investigation and was later remanded until October 6 by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The court had also granted permission for Bribery Commission officials to record a statement from Rajapaksa, who is currently in remand custody.

CIABOC officers subsequently visited Rajapaksa in prison on September 26, 2026, and recorded his statement as part of the ongoing investigation.

Investigations and court proceedings related to the case are continuing.