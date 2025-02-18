Colombo HC indicts Namal Rajapaksa in Krrish deal case, grants bail

Posted by Editor on February 18, 2025 - 11:06 am

The Colombo High Court has served indictments against Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa in connection with the controversial Krrish deal case.

The indictments, filed by the Attorney General, allege the misappropriation of Rs. 70 million provided by the Indian real estate company Krrish Lanka Pvt. Ltd. for the development of rugby in Sri Lanka.

The case was heard today (February 18) before Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne.

The court granted bail to Namal Rajapaksa, ordering his release on a cash bail of Rs. 100,000 with two sureties of Rs. 10 million each.

Additionally, the judge ordered that his fingerprints be taken to check for any previous criminal records.

The pre-trial conference for the case is scheduled for March 27, 2025.