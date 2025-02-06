Fire erupts at ‘Krrish’ building in Colombo
Posted by Editor on February 6, 2025 - 8:22 pm
A fire has broken out in the under-construction 60-storey “Krrish” building located in Colombo Fort.
According to the Fire Brigade, the fire started on the 35th floor and has spread to four additional floors.
Four fire trucks have been deployed to extinguish the blaze, according to the department.
The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed.
The police also stated that no information has been disclosed regarding the damages caused by the fire so far.
