Sri Lanka President, IMF discuss EFF progress – $333 Million fourth tranche expected

Posted by Editor on February 6, 2025 - 8:05 pm

A comprehensive discussion on the progress of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) took place today (February 6) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The discussion was held between Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the visiting IMF delegation.

The current government has already reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF on the third review of the USD 3 billion extended arrangement under the EFF.

The details of this review are expected to be presented to the IMF’s Executive Board by the end of this month.

Discussions also focused on the government’s role in continuing the program and ensuring its progress. Once the IMF Executive Board grants approval, Sri Lanka is expected to receive the fourth tranche of the extended loan, amounting to USD 333 million.

The meeting was attended by IMF Executive Director Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Alternate Executive Director Dr. P. K. G. Harischandra, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwadana, and Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe.