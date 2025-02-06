Feb 06 2025 February 6, 2025 February 6, 2025 NoComment

Sri Lanka Governmet paid Rs. 1.22 Billion to 43 MPs as compensation for Aragalaya damages

Posted by Editor on February 6, 2025 - 7:32 pm

Parliament of Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government disclosed today (February 6) that 43 Members of Parliament (MPs) received compensation for damage to their homes during the Aragalaya period in 2022.

Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, revealed this in Parliament, explaining that a total of 122 million rupees was provided for properties that were set on fire.

The list of MPs and their respective compensation amounts is as follows:

  1. Kapila Nuwan Athukorala – Rs. 504,000
  2. Wimalaweera Dissanayake – Rs. 550,000
  3. Geetha Kumarasinghe – Rs. 972, 000
  4. Janaka Tissakutiarachchi – Rs. 1,143,000
  5. Gunapala Rathnasekara – Rs. 1,412,780
  6. Premnath C. Dolawaththa – Rs. 2,300,000
  7. Priyankara Jayarathna Rs. 2,348,000
  8. Sampath Athukorala – Rs. 2,540,610
  9. Jayantha Ketagoda – Rs. 2,814,800
  10. Wimal Weerawansa – Rs. 2,954,000
  11. Prof. Channa Jayasumana – Rs. 3,334,000
  12. Akila Ellawala – Rs. 3,554,250
  13. Chamal Rajapaksa – Rs. 6,539,374
  14. Chandima Weerakkody – Rs. 6,948,800
  15. Ashoka Priyantha – Rs. 7,295,000
  16. Samanpriya Herath – Rs. 10,520,000
  17. Janaka Bandara Tennakoon – Rs. 10,550,000
  18. Rohitha Abeygunawardena – Rs. 11,640,000
  19. Dr. Seetha Arambepola – Rs. 13,780,000
  20. Sahan Pradeep – Rs. 17,130,000
  21. Shehan Semasinghe – Rs. 18,510,000
  22. Indika Anuruddha – Rs. 19,550,000
  23. Milan Jayathilaka – Rs. 22,300,000
  24. Dr. Ramesh Pathirana – Rs. 28,100,000
  25. Duminda Dissanayake – Rs. 28,800,000
  26. Kanaka Herath – Rs. 29,200,000
  27. D. B. Herath – Rs. 32,100,000
  28. Prasanna Ranaweera – Rs. 32,700,000
  29. W.D. Weerasinghe – Rs. 37,200,000
  30. Shantha Bandara – Rs. 39,100,000
  31. S.M. Chandrasena – Rs. 43,800,000
  32. Sanath Nishantha – Rs. 42,700,000
  33. Siripala Gamlath – Rs. 50,900,000
  34. Arundika Fernando – Rs. 55,200,000
  35. Sumith Udukumbura – Rs. 55,900,000
  36. Prasanna Ranathunga – Rs. 56,100,000
  37. Kokila Gunawardhana – Rs. 58,700,000
  38. Mohan P.De Silva – Rs. 60,100,000
  39. Nimal Lanza – Rs. 69,200,000
  40. Ali Sabri Raheem – Rs. 70,900,000
  41. Gamini Lokuge – Rs. 74, 900,000
  42. Johnston Fernando – Rs. 93,400,000
  43. Keheliya Rambukwella – Rs. 95,900,000

In his statement, Dr. Jayatissa noted that some regional and district secretaries had been pressured to overstate the damage amounts. He also clarified that the maximum compensation for total damage from a disaster is Rs. 2.5 million.

In total, the MPs received Rs. 1.22 billion as compensation for the properties destroyed by arson during the Aragalaya protests.

FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY