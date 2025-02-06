Sri Lanka Governmet paid Rs. 1.22 Billion to 43 MPs as compensation for Aragalaya damages

The Sri Lankan government disclosed today (February 6) that 43 Members of Parliament (MPs) received compensation for damage to their homes during the Aragalaya period in 2022.

Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, revealed this in Parliament, explaining that a total of 122 million rupees was provided for properties that were set on fire.

The list of MPs and their respective compensation amounts is as follows:

Kapila Nuwan Athukorala – Rs. 504,000 Wimalaweera Dissanayake – Rs. 550,000 Geetha Kumarasinghe – Rs. 972, 000 Janaka Tissakutiarachchi – Rs. 1,143,000 Gunapala Rathnasekara – Rs. 1,412,780 Premnath C. Dolawaththa – Rs. 2,300,000 Priyankara Jayarathna Rs. 2,348,000 Sampath Athukorala – Rs. 2,540,610 Jayantha Ketagoda – Rs. 2,814,800 Wimal Weerawansa – Rs. 2,954,000 Prof. Channa Jayasumana – Rs. 3,334,000 Akila Ellawala – Rs. 3,554,250 Chamal Rajapaksa – Rs. 6,539,374 Chandima Weerakkody – Rs. 6,948,800 Ashoka Priyantha – Rs. 7,295,000 Samanpriya Herath – Rs. 10,520,000 Janaka Bandara Tennakoon – Rs. 10,550,000 Rohitha Abeygunawardena – Rs. 11,640,000 Dr. Seetha Arambepola – Rs. 13,780,000 Sahan Pradeep – Rs. 17,130,000 Shehan Semasinghe – Rs. 18,510,000 Indika Anuruddha – Rs. 19,550,000 Milan Jayathilaka – Rs. 22,300,000 Dr. Ramesh Pathirana – Rs. 28,100,000 Duminda Dissanayake – Rs. 28,800,000 Kanaka Herath – Rs. 29,200,000 D. B. Herath – Rs. 32,100,000 Prasanna Ranaweera – Rs. 32,700,000 W.D. Weerasinghe – Rs. 37,200,000 Shantha Bandara – Rs. 39,100,000 S.M. Chandrasena – Rs. 43,800,000 Sanath Nishantha – Rs. 42,700,000 Siripala Gamlath – Rs. 50,900,000 Arundika Fernando – Rs. 55,200,000 Sumith Udukumbura – Rs. 55,900,000 Prasanna Ranathunga – Rs. 56,100,000 Kokila Gunawardhana – Rs. 58,700,000 Mohan P.De Silva – Rs. 60,100,000 Nimal Lanza – Rs. 69,200,000 Ali Sabri Raheem – Rs. 70,900,000 Gamini Lokuge – Rs. 74, 900,000 Johnston Fernando – Rs. 93,400,000 Keheliya Rambukwella – Rs. 95,900,000

In his statement, Dr. Jayatissa noted that some regional and district secretaries had been pressured to overstate the damage amounts. He also clarified that the maximum compensation for total damage from a disaster is Rs. 2.5 million.

In total, the MPs received Rs. 1.22 billion as compensation for the properties destroyed by arson during the Aragalaya protests.