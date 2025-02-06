Sri Lanka Governmet paid Rs. 1.22 Billion to 43 MPs as compensation for Aragalaya damages
The Sri Lankan government disclosed today (February 6) that 43 Members of Parliament (MPs) received compensation for damage to their homes during the Aragalaya period in 2022.
Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, revealed this in Parliament, explaining that a total of 122 million rupees was provided for properties that were set on fire.
The list of MPs and their respective compensation amounts is as follows:
- Kapila Nuwan Athukorala – Rs. 504,000
- Wimalaweera Dissanayake – Rs. 550,000
- Geetha Kumarasinghe – Rs. 972, 000
- Janaka Tissakutiarachchi – Rs. 1,143,000
- Gunapala Rathnasekara – Rs. 1,412,780
- Premnath C. Dolawaththa – Rs. 2,300,000
- Priyankara Jayarathna Rs. 2,348,000
- Sampath Athukorala – Rs. 2,540,610
- Jayantha Ketagoda – Rs. 2,814,800
- Wimal Weerawansa – Rs. 2,954,000
- Prof. Channa Jayasumana – Rs. 3,334,000
- Akila Ellawala – Rs. 3,554,250
- Chamal Rajapaksa – Rs. 6,539,374
- Chandima Weerakkody – Rs. 6,948,800
- Ashoka Priyantha – Rs. 7,295,000
- Samanpriya Herath – Rs. 10,520,000
- Janaka Bandara Tennakoon – Rs. 10,550,000
- Rohitha Abeygunawardena – Rs. 11,640,000
- Dr. Seetha Arambepola – Rs. 13,780,000
- Sahan Pradeep – Rs. 17,130,000
- Shehan Semasinghe – Rs. 18,510,000
- Indika Anuruddha – Rs. 19,550,000
- Milan Jayathilaka – Rs. 22,300,000
- Dr. Ramesh Pathirana – Rs. 28,100,000
- Duminda Dissanayake – Rs. 28,800,000
- Kanaka Herath – Rs. 29,200,000
- D. B. Herath – Rs. 32,100,000
- Prasanna Ranaweera – Rs. 32,700,000
- W.D. Weerasinghe – Rs. 37,200,000
- Shantha Bandara – Rs. 39,100,000
- S.M. Chandrasena – Rs. 43,800,000
- Sanath Nishantha – Rs. 42,700,000
- Siripala Gamlath – Rs. 50,900,000
- Arundika Fernando – Rs. 55,200,000
- Sumith Udukumbura – Rs. 55,900,000
- Prasanna Ranathunga – Rs. 56,100,000
- Kokila Gunawardhana – Rs. 58,700,000
- Mohan P.De Silva – Rs. 60,100,000
- Nimal Lanza – Rs. 69,200,000
- Ali Sabri Raheem – Rs. 70,900,000
- Gamini Lokuge – Rs. 74, 900,000
- Johnston Fernando – Rs. 93,400,000
- Keheliya Rambukwella – Rs. 95,900,000
In his statement, Dr. Jayatissa noted that some regional and district secretaries had been pressured to overstate the damage amounts. He also clarified that the maximum compensation for total damage from a disaster is Rs. 2.5 million.
In total, the MPs received Rs. 1.22 billion as compensation for the properties destroyed by arson during the Aragalaya protests.
