Namal Rajapaksa faces court over Rs. 70 Million Krrish land deal probe

Posted by Editor on January 22, 2025 - 3:08 pm

The case involving alleged financial irregularities amounting to Rs. 70 million during the leasing of 4.3 acres of land at Krrish Transworks Square in Fort, Colombo, was heard today (January 22) at the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa, named as a suspect in the case and currently out on bail, appeared in court during the hearing.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) initially investigated the matter before transferring the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

During the proceedings, CID investigating officers informed the court that the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) had launched a separate investigation into MP Namal Rajapaksa concerning the same incident.

The investigation was originally initiated by the FCID based on a complaint lodged with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) by the Anti-Corruption Voice Organization and a group led by the current Minister of Trade, Wasantha Samarasinghe, during his tenure as a Member of Parliament.

The complaint alleged financial irregularities amounting to Rs. 70 million in leasing the land.

Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura directed that the case be taken up again on June 4, 2025, pending advice from the Attorney General (AG). The Magistrate also noted that if instructions from the AG are received earlier, relevant notices will be issued accordingly.

A detailed report on the incident has been submitted to the court.