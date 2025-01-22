Anil Bharathi passes away

January 22, 2025

Veteran Sri Lankan singer Anil Bharathi has passed away at the age of 75.

He died today (January 22) while receiving treatment at the Panadura Hospital.

A notable aspect of Anil Bharathi’s musical repertoire was that the majority of his songs were Christmas-themed. Among them, the song “Bethlehem Pure – Dilindu Gawa Lene” gained widespread popularity among fans.

Anil Bharathi was educated at Prince of Wales’ College, Moratuwa, and served the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) for decades.