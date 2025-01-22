Anil Bharathi passes away
Posted by Editor on January 22, 2025 - 12:45 pm
Veteran Sri Lankan singer Anil Bharathi has passed away at the age of 75.
He died today (January 22) while receiving treatment at the Panadura Hospital.
A notable aspect of Anil Bharathi’s musical repertoire was that the majority of his songs were Christmas-themed. Among them, the song “Bethlehem Pure – Dilindu Gawa Lene” gained widespread popularity among fans.
Anil Bharathi was educated at Prince of Wales’ College, Moratuwa, and served the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) for decades.
