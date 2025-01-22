Jan 22 2025 January 22, 2025 January 22, 2025 NoComment

Anil Bharathi passes away

Posted by Editor on January 22, 2025 - 12:45 pm
Sri Lankan singer Anil Bharathi

(Photo credit: ITN Sri Lanka)

Veteran Sri Lankan singer Anil Bharathi has passed away at the age of 75.

He died today (January 22) while receiving treatment at the Panadura Hospital.

A notable aspect of Anil Bharathi’s musical repertoire was that the majority of his songs were Christmas-themed. Among them, the song “Bethlehem Pure – Dilindu Gawa Lene” gained widespread popularity among fans.

Anil Bharathi was educated at Prince of Wales’ College, Moratuwa, and served the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) for decades.

