Sri Lanka President announces Army deployment to address non-compliant rice mills

Posted by Editor on January 22, 2025 - 11:17 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has stated that the army will be deployed to address rice mills that are not operating according to the government’s plan.

The President made this statement while appearing on a TV program aired by a private television channel in Sri Lanka on the night of January 21, 2025.

He also mentioned that steps have been taken to bring back 65 notorious criminals currently abroad.

Furthermore, the President stated that, as part of efforts to suppress crime, it has been decided to deploy the Police Special Task Force (STF) for external security at prisons.

The President added that STF members will be rotated every three months.