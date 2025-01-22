Anura Priyadarshana Yapa arrested

Former Minister Anura Priyadarshana Yapa has been taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

According to Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga, he was arrested in connection with a financial fraud case involving the alleged misuse of Rs. 6.1 million in flood relief funds received by the government in 2014.

In addition to him, six other individuals linked to the allegations have also been arrested by the CID.