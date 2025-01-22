Anura Priyadarshana Yapa arrested
Posted by Editor on January 22, 2025 - 11:04 pm
Former Minister Anura Priyadarshana Yapa has been taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
According to Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga, he was arrested in connection with a financial fraud case involving the alleged misuse of Rs. 6.1 million in flood relief funds received by the government in 2014.
In addition to him, six other individuals linked to the allegations have also been arrested by the CID.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Anura Priyadarshana Yapa arrested January 22, 2025
- Namal Rajapaksa faces court over Rs. 70 Million Krrish land deal probe January 22, 2025
- Anil Bharathi passes away January 22, 2025
- Sri Lanka President announces Army deployment to address non-compliant rice mills January 22, 2025
- Press conference held on Sri Lanka’s disaster situation due to severe weather January 22, 2025