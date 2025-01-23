Fitch upgrades 10 Sri Lankan banks’ ratings after sovereign upgrade

Posted by Editor on January 23, 2025 - 8:21 am

Fitch Ratings has upgraded the National Long-Term Ratings of 10 Sri Lankan banks following the recent sovereign rating upgrade and a recalibration of the agency’s Sri Lankan national rating scale.

In addition, Fitch has affirmed the National Long-Term Ratings of five Sri Lankan banks. The recalibration reflects changes in the relative creditworthiness of Sri Lankan issuers after Fitch upgraded Sri Lanka’s Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC+’ from ‘CCC-’ on December 20, 2024. Notably, Fitch typically does not assign Outlooks to sovereigns rated ‘CCC+’ or below.

National scale ratings are a risk-ranking tool designed to help local investors differentiate the credit risks of issuers within a specific market. The National Ratings of the banks take into account their creditworthiness relative to other issuers in Sri Lanka.

As a result of the recalibration, the National Long-Term Ratings of the aforementioned banks have been upgraded, while their Outlooks remain Stable.

Banks with upgraded ratings

Bank of Ceylon (BOC) to ‘AA-(lka)’, from ‘A(lka)’ People’s Bank (Sri Lanka) (PB) to ‘AA-(lka)’, from ‘A(lka)’ Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC (COMB) to ‘AA-(lka)’, from ‘A(lka)’ Hatton National Bank PLC (HNB) to ‘AA-(lka)’, from ‘A(lka)’ Sampath Bank PLC to ‘AA-(lka)’, from ‘A(lka)’ Seylan Bank PLC to ‘A+(lka)’, from ‘A-(lka)’ DFCC Bank PLC to ‘A(lka)’, from ‘A-(lka)’ National Development Bank PLC (NDB) to ‘A(lka)’, from ‘A-(lka)’ Nations Trust Bank PLC (NTB) to ‘A(lka)’, from ‘A-(lka)’ Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC (PABC) to ‘BBB(lka)’, from ‘BBB-(lka)’

Banks with affirmed ratings