Sri Lanka to provide three-month fuel subsidy – Rs. 41 Billion allocated

Posted by Onlanka News on September 27, 2026 - 9:59 pm

Sri Lanka will provide a fuel subsidy for October, November and December, with Rs. 41 billion allocated for the package, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said today (September 27).

Addressing a public rally in Gampaha, the President said the Cabinet paper related to the fuel subsidy will be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers tomorrow (September 28).

According to the President, the subsidy will be provided for three months, covering October, November and December.

President Dissanayake also said the National People’s Power (NPP) government had transformed politics, which he said had become a business, into a public service.

He said power lies with the people and emphasized that the current government holds that people’s mandate.

The President made the remarks while addressing the Gampaha District rally of the “People’s Rule: Two Years Strong – Progress for All” public rally series.

The eighth rally in the series was held this afternoon at the Gampaha Municipal Council Grounds under the leadership of President Dissanayake, with a large crowd in attendance. The Gampaha rally and its September 27 schedule had been announced as part of the series.

Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Members of Parliament and a large number of NPP party activists also attended the rally.