TIN Certificate mandatory for key transactions from November 1, 2026

Posted by Onlanka News on September 26, 2026 - 12:48 pm

From November 1, 2026, a valid Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) Certificate will be mandatory when carrying out several key transactions in Sri Lanka, including opening bank accounts, registering vehicles, registering land and obtaining credit cards.

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) announced the requirement in a notice to the general public dated September 22, 2026.

According to the IRD, the requirement applies to every person specified under Section 102(3) of the Inland Revenue Act and has been introduced under the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Act, No. 11 of 2026.

From November 1, 2026, a valid TIN Certificate must be submitted for the following transactions:

Opening any account at a bank or financial institution

Obtaining approval for a building plan

Registering a motor vehicle

Renewing a motor vehicle licence

Registering land or title to land

Registering a business

Transferring shares of a company incorporated in Sri Lanka, by both the transferee and transferor

Obtaining a credit card

The IRD said officials responsible for processing these transactions have been instructed through a circular to ensure that the relevant person submits a valid TIN Certificate before the transaction is processed or completed.

Obtaining a TIN is mandatory for all resident individuals who were aged 18 or above as of December 31, 2023, as well as those who turn 18 on or after January 1, 2024, upon reaching that age.

This requirement was introduced through Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2334/21 dated May 31, 2023, under Section 102(3) of the Inland Revenue Act, No. 24 of 2017, as amended.

The IRD issues a TIN Certificate to every person who successfully registers for a TIN.

People who have not yet obtained a TIN are advised to apply through the Inland Revenue Department’s e-Services platform. Those planning to carry out any of the specified transactions should also ensure that they hold a valid TIN Certificate and provide a copy to the relevant institution or official when required.

The IRD has also provided an online facility for individuals to verify their TIN through its e-Services portal.

A printout of the successful verification result, clearly showing the individual’s National Identity Card number and TIN, may also be accepted as an alternative to the official TIN Certificate for these transactions.