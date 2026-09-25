Sarana Gunawardena’s wife arrested over Rs. 50,000 bribery allegation

Posted by Onlanka News on September 25, 2026 - 3:21 pm

Former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena’s wife, Chinari Lakmanthi Hettiarachchi, has been arrested over allegations that she paid a Rs. 50,000 bribe in connection with a court case against her husband.

She was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The allegation relates to a case pending against former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena before Colombo High Court No. 11.

According to the allegation, Hettiarachchi paid Rs. 50,000 to an office assistant at the court, seeking assistance to have the judge impose a suspended prison sentence on Gunawardena in the case.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.