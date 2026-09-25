E-revenue licence issuance suspended in eight provinces until September 28

Posted by Onlanka News on September 25, 2026 - 10:29 am

Sri Lanka has temporarily suspended the issuance of electronic vehicle revenue licences in eight provinces from today (September 25) until September 28 due to a system update.

The temporary suspension applies to the Central, North Central, North Western, Southern, Eastern, Northern, Sabaragamuwa and Uva Provinces.

The Western Province is not affected by the suspension.

The Ministry of Digital Economy said the e-revenue licence system is undergoing scheduled maintenance and updates aimed at providing users with a more efficient and improved service.

Accordingly, the electronic vehicle revenue licence issuance service in the eight affected provinces will remain unavailable until September 28, 2026.

The Ministry said normal services are scheduled to resume from September 29, 2026.