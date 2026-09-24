Sri Lanka launches e-filing system for District Courts under e-Courts project

Posted by Onlanka News on September 24, 2026 - 10:44 am

Sri Lanka has introduced an electronic case filing system at the Colombo District Court, with plans to expand the facility to District Courts across the country under the “e-Courts” digitalisation project.

The Judicial Service Commission has initially introduced the e-Filing facility for small claims cases at the Colombo District Court, while the system has been developed to support all types of cases heard in District Courts.

Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena inspected the electronic case filing system at the Additional District Court and Small Claims Court in Colombo 07 yesterday afternoon (September 23).

The islandwide court digitalisation programme is being implemented under the Judicial Service Commission and is aimed at replacing traditional paper-based court processes with a modern and more efficient digital system.

The e-Filing facility is expected to be expanded in stages to other categories of cases, other courts and courts located outside Colombo.

The digital systems have been developed under the direct guidance and supervision of Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena.

The technical development has been carried out by Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) in collaboration with the Judicial Service Commission.

Marking the launch of electronic filing at the Colombo Small Claims Court, Senior Counsel Shiranthi Gunawardena submitted the first electronic case file to the court.

All attorneys-at-law registered with the Supreme Court can use the facility by logging into their user accounts through the Colombo District Court website at https://colombo.districtcourt.lk.

The system allows lawyers and parties to cases to submit court documents electronically and provides facilities to file cases and related documents 24 hours a day.

This is expected to reduce the need for lawyers and litigants to physically visit the court solely to file documents.

The system is also expected to reduce paper use and related costs, minimise the space needed to store physical case records, and improve efficiency, transparency and access to case-related information.

As part of the next stage of the e-Courts project, voice typing facilities are expected to be introduced soon for recording court proceedings.

Plans are also underway to provide several other digital services through websites dedicated to individual courts, including facilities to obtain certified copies of court proceedings online.

Under the project, each court is expected to receive its own website containing information on court proceedings, a case file management system and electronic filing facilities during this year.

Senior members of the legal profession have also supported the digitalisation programme by providing 15 computers to the Colombo District Court.

Computers for electronic facilities at the Colombo Small Claims Court were handed over under the patronage of the Chief Justice.

The Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission, other Commission officials and judges of the Colombo District Court also attended the inspection.

Senior Counsel Shiranthi Gunawardena and Senior Counsel Anoma Gunathilaka also expressed their views on the islandwide programme to digitalise the court system.