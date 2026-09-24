20 gas cylinders found after deadly fire at Moratuwa housing scheme

Posted by Onlanka News on September 24, 2026 - 9:18 am

Sri Lanka Police have found 20 gas cylinders inside a house where an 84-year-old man was killed in a fire at the Soysapura housing scheme in Moratuwa.

The fire broke out last night (September 23) inside a house in Block C of the housing scheme.

Police said six fire engines from the Colombo and Moratuwa Municipal Councils were deployed to bring the fire under control.

The owner of the house, aged 84, was killed in the fire, while three others were injured and admitted to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital.

The injured included the deceased man’s wife and son, as well as a 15-year-old child from a neighbouring house.

Police suspect that a gas leak may have caused the fire.

However, during a search of the house following the incident, officers found 20 gas cylinders stored inside.

Police said it has not yet been established why such a large number of gas cylinders had been kept at the house.

Further investigations into the fire are underway.