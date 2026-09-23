Sri Lanka to launch digital medical appointment system for driving licences

Posted by Onlanka News on September 23, 2026 - 11:18 am

Sri Lanka will introduce a new digital appointment system from tomorrow (September 24, 2026) for medical examinations required to obtain driving licence medical certificates.

National Institute of Transport Medicine Chairman Prof. Clifford Perera said applicants will be able to reserve appointments for their medical examinations through any telephone network under the new system.

No fee will be charged for booking a date and time, and the appointment reservation service will be provided free of charge.

The new system is expected to make the process of obtaining medical certificates for driving licences more convenient and efficient by allowing applicants to reserve appointments digitally.

Prof. Perera also said steps will be taken in the future to increase the number of appointment slots available through the system.