Sri Lanka gazettes new anti-terrorism bill to replace PTA

Posted by Onlanka News on September 23, 2026 - 12:00 pm

The Sri Lankan Government has gazetted the Protection of the State from Terrorism Bill to repeal and replace the Prevention of Terrorism (Temporary Provisions) Act, No. 48 of 1979.

The Ministry of Justice and National Integration said the Bill was published in the Gazette on September 22, 2026, on the orders of Minister of Justice and National Integration, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara.

The proposed legislation aims to protect national security and the public from terrorism and related offences committed within Sri Lanka or outside the country.

It also seeks to prevent Sri Lankan territory or its citizens from being used to plan, prepare or facilitate terrorist acts in other countries.

According to the Ministry, Nanayakkara appointed an expert committee with Cabinet approval to prepare a new law to address emerging security challenges in the modern world.

The committee drafted the Bill after obtaining views from the public, civil society and the international community.

The proposed law sets out procedures for the detection, identification, apprehension, arrest, detention and investigation of individuals suspected of committing terrorism-related offences. It also provides for the prosecution and punishment of those found responsible for such offences, along with provisions covering connected or related matters.

The Bill must go through the parliamentary process before it can become law.