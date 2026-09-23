CBSL freezes assets of six companies and their directors

Posted by Onlanka News on September 23, 2026 - 10:13 am

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) says freezing orders are currently in effect against six companies and their directors, preventing them from disposing of, transferring or otherwise dealing with their properties and other assets.

In a statement dated September 22, 2026, CBSL said the orders were issued by the Director of the Department of Supervision of Non-Bank Financial Institutions under Section 44 of the Finance Business Act, No. 42 of 2011.

The High Court of Colombo subsequently confirmed and extended the freezing orders relating to the six companies.

The companies currently subject to the freezing orders are:

Kasagala Green Plantation (Private) Limited Ceylon Green Life Plantation (Private) Limited Singhe Capital Investment Limited Pro Shop Advertising Holdings (Private) Limited Athens International Education Centre (Private) Limited Eyon Lanka Investment & Film Production International Company (Private) Limited

CBSL said investigations are currently being conducted into Kasagala Green Plantation (Private) Limited and Ceylon Green Life Plantation (Private) Limited under Section 42 of the Finance Business Act.

The Central Bank has already determined that Singhe Capital Investment Limited, Pro Shop Advertising Holdings (Private) Limited, Athens International Education Centre (Private) Limited and Eyon Lanka Investment & Film Production International Company (Private) Limited have carried on finance business and/or accepted deposits in violation of Section 2 of the Act.

CBSL strongly advised the public to deposit money only with legally authorized institutions, warning that placing funds with unauthorized entities could result in the loss of their hard-earned money.

The Central Bank said only institutions licensed by CBSL under the Banking Act, No. 30 of 1988 or the Finance Business Act, or institutions specifically exempted from the provisions of those laws, are permitted to accept deposits from the public.

CBSL added that, based on complaints it has received, investigations are currently underway into several institutions and individuals to determine whether they have carried on or are carrying on finance business and/or have accepted or are accepting deposits from the public in violation of the Finance Business Act.

The Central Bank also encouraged the public to report any institutions or individuals that appear to be accepting deposits in violation of the Act.