Namal further remanded until September 30 in Airbus money laundering case

Posted by Onlanka News on September 23, 2026 - 2:27 pm

Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa was today (September 23) ordered to remain in remand custody until September 30, 2026, in a money laundering case linked to the SriLankan Airlines Airbus transaction.

Rajapaksa, who is already in remand custody, was brought before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today (September 23).

He was produced before the court as a suspect in an investigation being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act over alleged financial irregularities connected to the purchase of Airbus aircraft for SriLankan Airlines.

On September 16, 2026, the Fort Magistrate’s Court remanded Rajapaksa until September 23, 2026, in the same investigation. He had been named as a suspect by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 14, 2026, through a motion filed before the Fort Magistrate’s Court on the instructions of the Attorney General.

The money laundering case is separate from the bribery investigation connected to the same Airbus transaction, in which Rajapaksa is also currently in remand custody.

Rajapaksa, who is the National Organiser of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on September 4, 2026, after nearly five hours of questioning over an alleged Rs. 100 million bribe linked to the same Airbus transaction.