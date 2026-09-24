Sri Lanka Police introduces new WhatsApp number for clearance applications

Posted by Onlanka News on September 24, 2026 - 8:58 am

Sri Lanka Police has introduced a new WhatsApp number for applicants to send information and make inquiries regarding police clearance applications.

The new number, 071-8595950, was introduced by the Police Clearance Division with effect from September 23, 2026.

Applicants can use the number to send required information related to their police clearance applications and make inquiries with the Police Clearance Division through WhatsApp messages.

Police said the number is only for WhatsApp messages.