ITAK seeks Indian, U.S. support to save Sivarasa Anojan from death penalty

Posted by Onlanka News on September 24, 2026 - 10:01 am

Ilankai Tamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) MPs have sought the support of India and the United States in efforts to secure the release of Sivarasa Anojan, who is facing the death penalty in Saudi Arabia.

The ITAK MPs met Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha and Anthony V. Pirnot, Political and Economic Counsellor at the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka, on September 23, 2026, as part of continuing efforts over Anojan’s case.

The meetings were held following a decision taken by the ITAK Parliamentary Group.

ITAK Parliamentary Group Leader Shanakiyan Rasamanickam and other party MPs participated in the discussions.

According to a statement issued by Rasamanickam, the MPs briefed the diplomats on behalf of Anojan’s family about the facts and circumstances of the case known to them.

They requested Indian and U.S. support and assistance in efforts to secure Anojan’s release and save his life.

The discussions also covered possible diplomatic avenues that could be pursued, including engagement with the relevant authorities and other parties who may be able to assist.

The ITAK MPs stressed the urgency of the situation and called for coordinated diplomatic engagement due to the serious consequences facing Anojan.

ITAK said it will continue discussions with relevant diplomatic missions and other parties as part of its efforts to secure his release and protect his life.

Efforts over Anojan’s case have continued in recent days, with Rasamanickam also previously calling for urgent diplomatic and legal intervention.

The Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it is engaging with Saudi authorities through diplomatic channels while awaiting the formal written judgment from the relevant Saudi judicial authorities.