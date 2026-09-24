NTMI launches free appointment booking service for driving licence medicals

Posted by Onlanka News on September 24, 2026 - 2:44 pm

The National Transport Medical Institute (NTMI) has launched a free appointment-booking service from today (September 24, 2026), for people seeking medical certificates required for driving licences in Sri Lanka.

The new system was officially launched today at the National Institute of Transport Medicine in Nugegoda under the patronage of Deputy Minister of Urban Development Eranga Gunasekara.

Under the service, applicants can reserve a date and time for their medical examination either by telephone using any telephone network or online through appointment.ntmi.lk.

Those booking by telephone should call the number assigned to their nearest NTMI branch. The telephone numbers use the relevant SLT area code followed by 2102021.

For example, applicants seeking appointments at the Nugegoda or Werahera branches can call 0112102021. The Kandy branch can be contacted on 0812102021, while the Galle branch can be reached on 0912102021.

According to the NTMI notice, booking numbers are available for 26 branches across the country, and applicants are advised to select the branch nearest to them.

NTMI said an appointment will be automatically cancelled if an applicant fails to attend on the reserved date.

Applicants who already have an appointment must cancel their existing booking before making a new reservation.

The institute said the appointment reservation service is free of charge.