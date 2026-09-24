Rs. 15 Billion Kolonnawa flood-control project underway

Posted by Onlanka News on September 24, 2026 - 12:12 pm

A Rs. 15 billion flood-control project in Kolonnawa will widen four main canals and build seven water-retention ponds to reduce recurring flooding in Kolonnawa and surrounding areas.

Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake and Deputy Minister of Urban Development Eranga Gunasekara inspected construction work under the Kolonnawa Stormwater Drainage and Environmental Improvement Special Project on September 23, 2026.

The project is intended to increase the water-carrying capacity of key canals and improve stormwater management in areas affected by regular flooding.

Under the project, the Selalihini Mawatha Canal, Dahamwela Canal, Passenna Canal and Danduthota Canal will be widened and developed.

Seven water-retention ponds are also planned in Vivekarama, Thuppawela, Godella, Siriparakum Mawatha, Balagama, Danduthota and Kotikawatta.

The total cost of the project is Rs. 15 billion. It is being planned and implemented by the Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation under the direction of the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development.

Along with the flood-control work, improvements will be made to main and rural road networks, small bridges, culverts and stormwater drainage systems.

Walking paths and access roads will also be developed, while a tree-planting programme will be carried out as part of the wider environmental improvement work.

The field inspection was also attended by Danushka Priyadarshana, Chairman of the Kotikawatta–Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha; Eng. Saman S. Senaweera, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation; and other officials representing government institutions.