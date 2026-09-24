Janaki Siriwardena arrested over alleged bribe to Namal Rajapaksa

Posted by Onlanka News on September 24, 2026 - 3:19 pm

Former Director of Krrish Transworks Colombo (Pvt) Ltd, Janaki Siriwardena, was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) at around 10:00 AM today (September 24, 2026).

She was arrested over allegations that Krrish Transworks Colombo (Pvt) Ltd offered Rs. 70 million as a bribe to Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa on three separate occasions.

The alleged bribe was offered in return for assistance in speeding up the allocation of the Urban Development Authority-owned Transworks Square land in Colombo Fort to the company and in obtaining the necessary approvals for the company without delay.

Siriwardena is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (September 24).

UPDATE – 04:25 PM:

Janaki Siriwardena, who was arrested by the Bribery Commission over an alleged Rs. 70 million bribery incident involving MP Namal Rajapaksa, has been remanded until October 6, 2026.