Colombo International Book Fair 2026 opens today at BMICH

Posted by Onlanka News on September 25, 2026 - 12:14 pm

The Colombo International Book Fair 2026 opens today (September 25) at the BMICH in Colombo and will continue until October 4, 2026.

Organized annually by the Sri Lanka Book Publishers’ Association, the exhibition will be open from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM each day.

Visitors will be able to purchase books from a wide range of categories, including novels, short stories, poetry, cinema, research and education.

The fair will also feature book launches and opportunities for readers to meet authors.

A special bus service will operate for the convenience of visitors attending the exhibition.

Hundreds of thousands of readers attend the Colombo International Book Fair each year, and organizers expect a large turnout again this year.