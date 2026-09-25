Former Buddhasasana Ministry Secretary arrested over Rs. 4.79 million printing deal

Posted by Onlanka News on September 25, 2026 - 3:04 pm

Former Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Kamal Bandara Dissanayake, has been arrested over allegations of causing a Rs. 4.79 million loss to the government through an irregular book-printing deal.

He was arrested at around 10:30 AM today (September 25, 2026) by investigating officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The allegations relate to the printing of books titled “දැහැමි නිවහනයි අපේකම රැඳි හෙට දිනයයි” by the Ministry of Buddhasasana.

According to CIABOC, books worth Rs. 4,790,000 were printed on three occasions through an institution allegedly favoured by the former ministry secretary, without following the required procurement procedure.

The Commission also alleges that payments were made even though the printed books had not been received into the ministry’s stores.

He is accused of causing a financial loss to the government while providing an undue benefit to the institution, amounting to the offence of corruption.

The arrested suspect is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.