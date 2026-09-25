Sri Lanka Parliament passes 22nd Amendment with 158 votes

Posted by Onlanka News on September 25, 2026 - 8:08 pm

The third reading of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution Bill was passed in the Sri Lankan Parliament today (September 25) with a special majority.

The division on the Second Reading of the Bill began at 7:13 PM, with 158 MPs voting in favour and 63 voting against. The Second Reading was therefore passed with a special majority.

At the Committee Stage, amendments introduced to Clause 2 of the Bill were also passed by a special majority, with 158 votes in favour and 63 against.

At the Third Reading, 158 MPs voted in favour of the Bill while 63 voted against it, allowing the Bill to be passed with a special majority.

Several petitions had been filed in the Supreme Court challenging provisions of the Bill, while intervening petitions were also submitted in support of it.

Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne presented the Supreme Court’s determination on the Bill to Parliament on September 22, 2026.

The Supreme Court determined that the provisions of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution Bill did not require approval by the people at a referendum. The court also specified amendments relating to Clause 2 of the Bill.

Meanwhile, the Judicature (Amendment) Bill was also passed in Parliament today.

The division on its Second Reading began at 7:53 PM, with 158 MPs voting in favour and 63 against.

At the Third Reading, 158 MPs voted in favour and 62 voted against. Accordingly, the Judicature (Amendment) Bill was passed without amendments by a majority of 95 votes.

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution Bill and the Judicature (Amendment) Bill were presented to Parliament for their First Readings by the Minister of Justice and National Integration on August 18, 2026.

The Second Reading debates on both Bills were held in Parliament yesterday (September 24) and continued today (September 25).