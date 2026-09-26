CIABOC records Namal Rajapaksa’s statement over Krrish bribery case

Posted by Onlanka News on September 26, 2026 - 6:19 pm

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has recorded a statement from MP Namal Rajapaksa over an alleged Rs. 70 million bribery case linked to Krrish Transworks Colombo (Pvt) Ltd.

CIABOC officials visited the Colombo Remand Prison this morning (September 25, 2026) and recorded the statement from Rajapaksa, who is currently in remand custody.

The statement was obtained as part of an investigation into allegations that former Krrish Transworks Colombo (Pvt) Ltd Director Janaki Siriwardena gave Rs. 70 million to Rajapaksa as a bribe on three separate occasions.

According to the allegations, the money was given in return for assistance in securing the Urban Development Authority-owned Transworks Square land in Colombo Fort for Krrish Transworks Colombo (Pvt) Ltd and speeding up the necessary approvals for the company.

Siriwardena was arrested by CIABOC on September 24, 2026, in connection with the investigation.

After she was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, she was ordered to be remanded until October 6, 2026.

During the court proceedings, CIABOC officials sought permission to obtain a statement from Rajapaksa in connection with the investigation.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama granted permission for CIABOC officers to record the statement from Rajapaksa while he was in prison.

Following the court order, CIABOC officers recorded his statement at the Colombo Remand Prison today (September 25), according to the Bribery Commission.