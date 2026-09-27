Rumesh Tharanga receives new javelin in Japan

Posted by Onlanka News on September 27, 2026 - 8:40 am

A javelin imported from Sweden for Sri Lanka’s world number-one javelin thrower Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage was handed over to him in Japan on September 24, 2026, ahead of his Asian Games event.

The javelin was imported by Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Tharanga is scheduled to compete in the javelin throw event at the Asian Games on September 28, 2026.

The move follows damage to five of Tharanga’s javelins during air transport as he returned to Sri Lanka after winning the 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Tharanga arrived in Sri Lanka on the morning of September 15, 2026, following his victory at the inaugural championship and learned about the damaged javelins after his arrival.

His father said at the time that the five damaged javelins were worth more than Rs. 2 million.

In a Facebook post on September 15 showing the damaged equipment, Tharanga listed a series of distances he had recorded with the javelins: 85.98m, 92.62m, 88.50m, 89.20m, 89.37m, 88.20m, 89.68m, 92.06m and 91.06m.

Alongside the figures, he wrote, “good bye and thank you,” and specifically mentioned Turkish Airlines while expressing his disappointment over the damage.

On the same day, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports assured that the five damaged javelins would be replaced, with the government covering the full cost.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Sunil Kumara Gamage said a new set of high-grade competition javelins would be purchased for Tharanga to ensure that the incident does not affect his training or preparations for upcoming international competitions.

A javelin imported from Sweden for Sri Lanka’s world number-one javelin thrower Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage was handed over to him in Japan on September 24, 2026, ahead of his Asian Games event.

The javelin was imported by Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Tharanga is scheduled to compete in the javelin throw event at the Asian Games on September 28, 2026.

The move follows damage to five of Tharanga’s javelins during air transport as he returned to Sri Lanka after winning the 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Tharanga arrived in Sri Lanka on the morning of September 15, 2026, following his victory at the inaugural championship and learned about the damaged javelins after his arrival.

His father said at the time that the five damaged javelins were worth more than Rs. 2 million.

In a Facebook post on September 15 showing the damaged equipment, Tharanga listed a series of distances he had recorded with the javelins: 85.98m, 92.62m, 88.50m, 89.20m, 89.37m, 88.20m, 89.68m, 92.06m and 91.06m.

Alongside the figures, he wrote, “good bye and thank you,” and specifically mentioned Turkish Airlines while expressing his disappointment over the damage.

On the same day, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports assured that the five damaged javelins would be replaced, with the government covering the full cost.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Sunil Kumara Gamage said a new set of high-grade competition javelins would be purchased for Tharanga to ensure that the incident does not affect his training or preparations for upcoming international competitions.