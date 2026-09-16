Turkish Airlines to compensate Rumesh Tharanga for damaged equipment

Posted by Onlanka News on September 16, 2026 - 2:00 pm

Turkish Airlines has agreed to investigate the damage caused to Sri Lankan javelin champion Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage’s sports equipment and take steps to provide compensation without delay.

The issue was discussed yesterday (September 15) at the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) following an inquiry made with the airline over the damage.

The discussion was chaired by Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Janith Ruwan Kodithuwakku.

Secretary to the Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation W. W. S. Mangala, Director General of Civil Aviation and Chief Executive Officer of CAASL Captain Daminda Rambukwella, CAASL Chairman Colonel (Retired) Ranjith Rajasinghe, and representatives of Turkish Airlines also attended the meeting.

During the discussion, the Turkish Airlines representatives expressed regret over the damage caused to Tharanga’s sports equipment.

The airline agreed to conduct an internal investigation into the incident, assess the extent of the damage and take the necessary steps to provide compensation for the loss without delay.

The equipment was damaged during Tharanga’s return to Sri Lanka after he won the men’s javelin title at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship.