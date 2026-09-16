Gnanasara thera appears before Colombo High Court

Posted by Onlanka News on September 16, 2026 - 11:33 am

Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera appeared before the Colombo High Court today (September 16) in a case filed by the Attorney General over alleged remarks insulting Islam.

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Buddhika C. Ragala.

After considering the matter, the court ordered that the case be taken up again on September 30, 2026.

Gnanasara Thera is facing charges over statements allegedly made concerning Islam.

While leaving the court, Gnanasara Thera responded to questions from a journalist about whether he would continue to appear before court.

“Definitely. We have to respect and abide by the law,” he said.

Asked whether he had anything special to say, Gnanasara Thera referred to reports circulating online claiming that he had disappeared.

“There is nothing special. I saw various things being circulated on the internet saying that I had disappeared. It is weak people who disappear or run away. We worked for the country. We will face these matters. We are not afraid, and we will not run away,” he said.