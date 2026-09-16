Shiranthi Rajapaksa leaves for Singapore

Posted by Onlanka News on September 16, 2026 - 8:16 am

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, wife of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, left for Singapore from Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake early this morning (September 16).

She was accompanied by Anne de Livera, the mother-in-law of Rohitha Rajapaksa, the third son of Shiranthi and Mahinda Rajapaksa.

They departed from Katunayake Airport at 1:10 AM on Singapore Airlines flight SQ-469.

Meanwhile, Shiranthi Rajapaksa had been admitted to a private hospital in Colombo yesterday (September 15) due to an illness.

She is also scheduled to appear before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) on September 24, 2026.