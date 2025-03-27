Second High Court Judge recuses from Namal Rajapaksa’s money laundering case

March 27, 2025

The second High Court Judge, Sujeewa Nissanka, appointed to hear the money laundering case against Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa in connection with the controversial ‘Krrish’ project, has also announced his recusal.

Earlier today (March 27), Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne also recused himself from the same case.

Following the recusals of both judges, the case has been ordered to be recalled before Colombo Chief High Court Judge Adithya Patabendige on May 21, 2025, to appoint a suitable judge to hear the case.