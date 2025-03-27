Chamara Sampath arrested
Posted by Editor on March 27, 2025 - 1:53 pm
Parliamentarian Chamara Sampath Dasanayake has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).
He was taken into custody this morning (March 27) after arriving at the Bribery Commission to provide a statement regarding three corruption charges.
Dasanayake, a member of the New Democratic Front (NDF) representing the Badulla District, was questioned over an alleged irregularity that occurred during his tenure as Chief Minister of the Uva Province.
According to the Bribery Commission, he is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today.
