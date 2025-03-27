Sri Lanka to launch nationwide restaurants for affordable, quality meals

Posted by Editor on March 27, 2025 - 9:05 pm

The Sri Lanka government has planned to implement a program to establish new restaurants across the country to ensure food security for the people and provide access to quality and adequate meals at fair prices.

The National Food Promotion Board, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Agriculture are set to jointly implement this initiative, with the support of existing restaurant operators. The first model restaurant under this program is scheduled to be opened in Narahenpita on April 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, as the second phase of this initiative, a program will be launched to enhance the standards of currently operating restaurants.

A preliminary discussion on this matter was held today (March 27) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo with the participation of officials from the National Food Promotion Board, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Agriculture.

During the discussion, there was an extensive focus on ensuring the public’s right to access safe and healthy meals. Measures to create an environment that enables consumers to obtain food that meets proper health standards, strategies to enhance consumer confidence, and the involvement of both the public and private sectors in this effort were also discussed.

Additionally, discussions were held on the practical implementation of existing policies and plans related to food standardization and quality. The meeting also explored measures under the “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative to drive a conceptual transformation among food vendors, encouraging them to provide nutritious and safe meals to consumers.

Senior Additional Secretary to the President Kapila Bandara, Additional Secretary to the President S.P.C. Sugeeshwara, and senior officials representing the National Food Promotion Board, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Agriculture participated in the discussion.