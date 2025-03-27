Ceylon Tattoo Convention 2025 concludes successfully at BMICH

Posted by Editor on March 27, 2025 - 9:40 pm

The Ceylon Tattoo Convention 2025, organized by Ayana Events, was successfully held at the BMICH on March 21, 22, and 23, 2025.

The event brought together top tattoo artists from Sri Lanka and abroad, making it the largest and only tattoo art festival in Sri Lanka’s history.

Over 90 competitors participated in the convention, showcasing their artistic skills and expertise. The Sri Lanka Tattoo Association provided significant support and guidance to ensure the success of the event.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Chathuranga Abeysinghe, attended the convention and highlighted the growing potential of the tattoo industry.

He noted that tattoo artistry is a blend of art, technology, and culture, with many professionals earning substantial income in foreign currencies.

He also met Sri Lankan tattoo artists who have expanded their services to countries like the UK, Singapore, and Thailand.

A key concern raised by industry professionals was the lack of regulation and quality standards. Many artists emphasized the need for proper industry regulation to eliminate unqualified service providers and ensure high standards.

Minister Abeysinghe acknowledged that there are approximately 5,000 tattoo artists in Sri Lanka and stressed the importance of collaboration between the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development and the Ministry of Health to establish a structured framework for the industry.