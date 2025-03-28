27 protesters arrested for violating court order in front of Health Ministry

Posted by Editor on March 28, 2025 - 8:57 am

Police arrested 27 individuals, including members of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), for staging a protest in front of the Ministry of Health in violation of a court order.

The demonstration, organized by the Allied Health Sciences Students’ Union, took place yesterday afternoon (March 27) to voice several demands. A group, including the convenor of the IUSF, also joined the protest.

During the protest, eight representatives were allowed to meet with the Secretary of the Ministry of Health for discussions. However, as the discussions failed, the protesters continued their demonstration, disregarding a court order prohibiting processions and gatherings that could inconvenience the public.

The police had informed the court about the protest and obtained an order restricting demonstrations that could obstruct the hospital square within the Maradana Police Division, enter the Ministry of Health premises, or disrupt nearby hospitals.

The order also banned processions or gatherings that could block Deans Road, De Saram Road, Regent Street, the National Hospital square, surrounding main roads, and pavements.

Despite this, the protesters remained at the location, leading to their arrest by the police later that night.