Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Sri Lanka from April 4-6

Posted by Editor on March 28, 2025 - 11:03 am

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will undertake a State visit to Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6, 2025, at the invitation of the Sri Lankan government, according to a media release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

These talks are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

As part of his itinerary, the Indian leader will visit Anuradhapura to pay homage to the sacred Sri Maha Bodhi. Additionally, he will inaugurate several development projects in Sri Lanka that have been implemented with the support of the Indian government.

The visit will also witness the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Sri Lanka and India, further enhancing bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including India’s Minister of External Affairs, the National Security Advisor, the Foreign Secretary, and other senior officials.