Dr. Bandura Dileepa Witharana resigns as NTC Chairman
Dr. Bandura Dileepa Witharana, Chairman of the National Transport Commission (NTC), has resigned from his position.
It has been reported that he has submitted his resignation letter to the Ministry of Transport.
Dr. Bandura Dileepa Witharana previously served as the head of the Transport Committee of the National People’s Power (NPP) and is also a lecturer at the Open University of Sri Lanka in Nawala.
However, the reason for his resignation has not yet been disclosed.
Meanwhile, he is the third chairman of an institution under Minister Bimal Rathnayake to resign.
Previously, Ramal Siriwardena, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), and Ruwan Wijayamuni, Chairman of the National Transport Medical Institute (NMTI), also resigned from their respective positions.
