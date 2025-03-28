Court of Appeal to rule on Prasanna Ranaweera’s petition against arrest

The Court of Appeal has determined that the order on whether to grant permission to hear the petition filed by former Minister Prasanna Ranaweera, seeking a restraining order against his arrest, will be announced on April 28, 2025.

This decision was made by the Court of Appeal after reviewing the petition submitted by Prasanna Ranaweera.

He filed the petition requesting a restraining order to prevent his arrest in connection with an incident involving the alleged illegal preparation of deeds for a government land in the Kelaniya area and selling it.