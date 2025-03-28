Sri Lanka President pushes for fast-tracked transport and urban development projects

Posted by Editor on March 28, 2025 - 8:14 pm

A discussion on key infrastructure projects aimed at improving Sri Lanka’s transport and urban development sectors was held today (March 28) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The meeting took place between Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and officials from the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, as well as the Ministry of Urban Development, Construction, and Housing.

During the discussion, the President instructed officials to expedite the construction of the Mirigama-Kadawatha section of the Kandy-Colombo Expressway. This project is a crucial step in enhancing connectivity between Colombo and Kandy, reducing travel time, and boosting economic activity along the route.

The meeting also addressed the Colombo Port Access Elevated Highway Project, with officials deliberating on strategies to swiftly integrate its benefits into the national economy. Both short-term and long-term solutions were discussed to overcome related challenges and ensure the project’s smooth implementation.

Another key topic was reducing traffic congestion in Colombo. The President emphasized the need to improve the railway system and standardize bus and road transport services in the Colombo District. These measures will serve as an initial step in addressing the city’s growing traffic issues.

Furthermore, discussions were held on developing Colombo, Kandy, Kurunegala, and Moratuwa as multimodal transport hubs. This initiative aims to enhance public transportation efficiency by integrating multiple transport modes, making commuting more convenient for the public.

A detailed review was also conducted on state-owned lands under the Railway Department that are not currently contributing to the national economy. The discussion focused on effective management strategies to ensure their optimal utilization for national development.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake; Minister of Urban Development, Construction, and Housing Anura Karunathilaka; Deputy Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation Dr. Prasanna Gunasena; Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, along with senior officials from the relevant ministries.