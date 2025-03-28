Sri Lanka’s ‘Raja Lunu’ table salt to launch on March 29, 2025

Posted by Editor on March 28, 2025 - 9:40 pm

National Salt Limited is set to achieve a significant milestone with the inauguration of a new table salt production factory at the Elephant Pass (Alimankada) saltern on March 29, 2025.

The announcement was made by Gayan Wellala, Chairman of National Salt Limited.

Established in 1938, National Salt Limited, formerly known as the Salt Corporation, has played a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s salt industry.

The new factory at Elephant Pass will focus on producing high-quality table salt, with a production capacity of approximately five metric tons per hour. This initiative is expected to create around 450 direct and indirect job opportunities.

“The table salt produced in this facility will be available in 1 kg and 400 g packets and will be distributed nationwide through supermarkets and Sathosa outlets,” Wellala stated.

The salt will be marketed under the official government-owned brand ‘Raja Lunu’ (Royal Salt), ensuring consumers receive the highest quality product at the lowest price.

While the factory will commence operations immediately, plans are in place to introduce automation in packaging, storage, and distribution to enhance efficiency and productivity. Additionally, long-term strategies aim to expand production beyond the initial five metric tons per hour by integrating additional salterns in the region.

The Elephant Pass saltern has been under the control of National Salt Limited since 2001. However, due to the 30-year civil war, full utilization of the facility was hindered. Following the end of the war in 2009, rehabilitation efforts were undertaken, leading to its current developed state.

As part of future expansion plans, the company aims to modernize an additional 75 acres this year, further strengthening national salt production. Furthermore, National Salt Limited has identified several other salterns in the Elephant Pass region that have remained unused due to the civil war.

The company is committed to reviving and utilizing these untapped salt production sites to enhance the national supply and contribute to Sri Lanka’s salt production grid.

With this strategic expansion, National Salt Limited aims to achieve its highest revenue and profitability in history while ensuring a steady and affordable supply of salt for the nation.