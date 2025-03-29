Two arrested for aiding IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon

Posted by Editor on March 29, 2025 - 10:30 am

A Police Constable from the Special Protection Division and a man from Thalawathugoda have been arrested for allegedly helping Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon avoid arrest.

According to the Police Spokesman, they assisted Tennakoon in hiding from February 27 to March 19, 2025.

Tennakoon was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened near the W15 Hotel in Pelena, Weligama, on December 31, 2023.

A police officer from the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) was killed in the incident.

The Matara Magistrate’s Court had issued arrest warrants for eight suspects, including former CCD officers and Tennakoon.

After nearly 20 days in hiding, Tennakoon surrendered to the court on March 19, 2025.

He was then remanded until April 3, 2025, and is currently being held at Dumbara Prison in Kandy.